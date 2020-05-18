Skeletal remains believed to be those of missing Lansing man

Police believe skeletal remains found in a wooded area of Pontica are those of a murdered Lansing man.

42-year-old Eugene Bass, of Lansing, has been missing out of Pontiac since May 23rd, 2019.

That's the day that deputies from the Pontiac substation of the OCSO's responded to a shooting.

The shooting took place in Pontiac in the area of Midland and Michigan Avenue.

Upon arrival, the deputies could not find the vehicle that witnesses saw or the victim, but they did recover a shell casing.

The vehicle at the scene was said to be a silver Chevy Equinox. Deputies went to the residence of the owner of the SUV and found the vehicle. They saw a "large quantity of blood throughout the interior of the car" and said it appeared someone had attempted to clean up the mess.

They searched the residence but did not find the victim or the suspect.

Deputies questioned witnesses and took blood samples from the Equinox.

The blood was a match to Eugene Bass.

The suspect, Paul Anthony Hall, was eventually located and taken into custody on unrelated charges.

Bass's body was never recovered.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to positively identify the remains.

