Six Flags Great America is temporarily suspending operations.

The park in Gurnee, Illinois will open in mid-May due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Pre-paid tickets have been extended to the end of the 2020 season.

Season passes will be extended for the number of operating days the park is closed.

Cedar Point announced last week that it hopes to open by the middle of May as well.

