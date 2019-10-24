Sister speaks out after inmates death

The sister of Marquis Oliver, who deputies say jumped out of a moving transport vehicle Wednesday on US-127, is speaking to News 10.

Oliver's sister, Mariah spoke with News 10's Carla Bayron on the phone. She said knowing her brother, he wouldn't have taken that way out. She said there is no way he opened the door and jumped out to hurt himself or worse.

She said his death doesn't add up.

She said the 21-year-old was an individual who liked different things and despite his past, he had a heart.

News 10 dug deeper into Oliver's records and criminal history.

He was arraigned in court Wednesday before deputies said he tried to escape. He was charged with criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree from an incident back in January when a woman claimed she was groped by Oliver in a movie theater.

During Oliver's appearance, Judge Aquilina ordered he be looked at by a medical team because she was very concerned about his competency. She even ordered him to be re-arraigned because she didn't believe the process was fair to him.

In other court document, it says Oliver was homeless and was mentally ill and he was committed to Ingham County Jail seven times since early 2018.

In another case, Oliver was charged with aggravated indecent exposure.

Oliver's sister blames the sheriff saying there is no way the door should've been unlocked and she questions why there wasn't extra security inside of the van.

Oliver was also previously charged with trespassing on property, furnishing false information and open alcohol in public/park-possess/sell/consume.

She's not believing the sheriff's story off the bat and said she and her family will get to the bottom of it.

Oliver sister said she has heard from witnesses who have a different account of what police are telling her. She said she just wants answers.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.