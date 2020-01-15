Springsteen's son sworn in as Jersey City firefighter

Bruce Springsteen's son is now a New Jersey firefighter.

26-year-old Sam Springsteen was sworn in -- along with a new class of firefighters-- on Tuesday

"The Boss" was at the ceremony in Jersey City, proudly watching his son take the oath.

Sam is the youngest of Bruce Springsteen's three children.

He graduated from the Monmouth County Fire Department in 2014.

Since then, he's served as a volunteer firefighter with three different departments.

Bruce Springsteen said, "It was a long road, he's very dedicated, quite a few years and we are just excited."

None of Springsteen's children followed him into show business.

Sam even avoided the spotlight Tuesday, telling reporters who asked him for comment that he would pass because he didn't have much to say.

