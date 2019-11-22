Silver Bells Friday night in Lansing

Every year there is a parade, an 80's rock band, and a meet and greet with Santa.

But the highlight of the night is lighting of the state capitol's tree.

All of this excitement is going to have downtown Lansing packed.

Parking is going to be tough because the city is closing roughly five streets between Ottowa and Hillsdale.

Most streets will be closing around 4:30 Friday afternoon with some exceptions closing earlier in order for the city to set up the stage.

However, parking will be free including parking meters and parking garages.

Silver Bells starts Friday at six.