Sign up for a race that will give families a home away from home when needed

“The Run for the House is a great way for MSUFCU employees, their families, and community members to spend time together participating in fun, physical activities while supporting a great organization,” said Whitney Anderson-Harrell, MSUFCU Chief Community Development Officer.

The MSU Federal Credit Union announced on Friday that it will be a sponsor of the 2020 Ronald McDonald House of mid-Michigan's annual Run for the House.

The Run for House is taking place on Sunday, March 22, 2020.

It features a 10k, 5k, kids mile and activities for the family.

Money raised from the event will help the Ronald McDonald House (RMHMM) provide a home-away-from-home for families whose children are hospitalized or receiving treatment at Lansing-area hospitals and clinics, according to a release about the event.

The race has been taking place since 2001, raising thousands of dollars for the charity, and MSUFCU has been a sponsor of the event since 2013.

New for 2020 is that this will be the first race to be held at the MSUFCU headquarters in East Lansing.

“We are proud and honored to be the title sponsor of this event, which ties in with our core value of giving back to the community.”

