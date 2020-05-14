Showers and thunderstorms today

A series of disturbances moving along a warm front that is over Southern Michigan will bring rain and thunderstorms to the area today and tonight. Heavy rainfall will be possible in areas that get under a few thunderstorms today.

The Storm Prediction Center has our area in the Marginal to Slight Risk for severe weather today. This afternoon into this evening a few thunderstorms with strong winds will be possible. Stay alert to changing conditions this afternoon.

Rain showers and a few thunderstorms continue tonight into Friday morning. Some sunshine should return Friday afternoon. Saturday promises to be a partly cloudy day. More showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday night into Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.