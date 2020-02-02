Shots fired in Mac's Bar during concert

A live concert at Mac's Bar on Saturday night ended in panic as gunshots rang out.

An unknown man fired a gun inside and outside the bar on Feb. 1 at 11:53 p.m.

Lansing Township Police said that the man was gone by the time they arrived on the scene and no one was injured.

Police described the man as African American or Hispanic, approximately 5 feet 6 inches, wearing a black jacket and black jeans.

The bar which is known for its live music performances was hosting hip-hop rap artist AON NoSleep Milli.

Police request that anyone with information calls the Lansing Township Police Department at 517-485-1700.

