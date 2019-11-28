Shoppers already out for Black Friday

It's not quite Friday just yet, but that isn't stopping some shoppers from hitting the stores.

Shoppers at Meijer in south Lansing are ditching the dinner table and filling up on early bird deals.

"About to go get this TV so I can be set for tonight and be on the game with all my friends," Aaron Latimer, a shopper, said.

The sale prices are low and the lines are getting long.

"We got a couple of TV's I needed and you couldn't beat the deal. Less than $300 for a 60 inch and a 40 inch. Yeah, you can't beat it at Meijer," Sheena Ralon, a shopper, said.

On the night of Thanksgiving, people strolled the aisles looking for big discounts.

"Saw the headphones in the ad and I said "I have to get those" and Charlotte was sold out so (I) came out here and they had the TV as well," Ryan Sisco, a shopper, said.

The electronics were in high demand.

"I think it's one of the best deals out there. I mean TV's are are so much cheaper this year," Sisco said.

"I mean I'm blessed to get these TV's before they ran out because I know tomorrow is going to be crazy," Latimer said.

Shoppers got the chance to snag great buys without a hitch.

"They had the TV's that I wanted so that was the thing, you have to look at the whole package and they got a lot of them left and I didn't have to fight with anybody and that was the best part," Ralon said.

