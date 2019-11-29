Shop local on Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday has a big impact on local stores like Rosie and Matilda's Vintage Marketplace in Oldtown Lansing.

While door buster deals on Black Friday bring in large crowds, shopping at a local business can help business owners that live and work in those communities.

"It is what we use for our kids baseball lesson or daughters basketball team stuff and hotels all the fun. It is direct to our family," Brandi Johnson, co owner of Rosie and Matilda's Vintage Marketplace said.

Small business Saturday is celebrated on the Saturday after Thanksgiving to help encourage more people to shop local.

"If we don't have money coming back into our community we can no longer continue to support all of us," Johnson said.

At Rosie and Matilda Vintage Marketplace they even offer other items made by people in the community. Johnson said that working together with vendors and other stores allows them to do what they love while continuing to support the community.

Even customers say they prefer to shop at local shops.

"I like supporting the community I think the gifts you find are more unique and I think that makes it more special," Lauren Oleary.

Brandi's husband Nathan Johnson said that shopping local allows people to get more personal unique gifts.

"See individual items that somebody might love it's a lot different then going to a box store and getting the same thing everybody else can buy everywhere," Nathan Johnson said.

Brandi Johnson said that the support from the community will help keep their business alive.

"The more business we have the more were able to find the awesome things that are unique and personal for our customers and that means everything," she said.

Rosie and Matilda's Vintage Marketplace opens on Saturday at 12 p.m.

Here's a list of other small businesses in the Lansing area that you can support:

Paint Your Poison

The Record Lounge

Vintage Junkies

Community Finery

Sweetheart Essentials

Thrift Witch

Odd Nodd Art Supply

A Painter Painting

Bliss Salon and Spa

Salon 219

Dowry Bridal

Ledge Craft Lane

Pam's Pantry

D-BAT Mid-Michigan

