Shop for Mc-Wardrobes and more at McDonald's

Fast food fans hoping to super-size their "McWardrobes" for the holidays are in luck.

McDonald's is launching an online store filled with merchandise that celebrates the restaurant and its products.

Shoppers who visit "Golden Arches Unlimited" can browse a collection that includes Big Mac sandwich bags, French Fry socks and a sesame seed umbrella.

There's also a seasonal section -- which the company says will rotate regularly.

You can decorate your tree with a Mickey D's ornament or rock your holiday party with a Golden Arches emblazoned, ugly, knitted sweater.

McDonald's has partnered with fashion brands since the 80s but didn't launch its own merchandise until two years ago, when it offered limited edition apparel to promote its delivery partnership with Uber Eats.

