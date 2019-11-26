Shop Saturday and support small businesses

A great day to get your shopping done is Saturday, November 30.

It's the Saturday after Thanksgiving and also known as Small Business Saturday.

The day was created by American Express to support small businesses nationwide.

"This Nov.30, we encourage all shoppers to participate in Small Business Saturday and bring the community together to support your favorite local small business," said Michelle Rahl, vice president of member engagement, LRCC. "We encourage folks to shop small - however, the economic impact is anything but small!"

The Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce says that according to a recent Small Business Economic Impact study, two-thirds of every dollar or 67 cents spent at a small business stays in the local community. And, there are approximately 856,273 small businesses in Michigan. For this reason, the LRCC encourages residents to visit local and independently-owned stores - particularly those with 'Shop Small' branding - on Saturday.

"It is exciting to once again participate in the Small Business Saturday campaign as more than 80% of our Chamber membership is comprised of small businesses with 15 employees or less," said Rahl. "Our small business owners and entrepreneurs are the lifeblood and soul of our community and we are proud to support them through partnerships like Small Business Saturday."

