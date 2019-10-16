1 hospitalized in shooting near Jackson High School Tuesday night

A shooting near Jackson High School sent one person to the hospital Tuesday night.

The shooting happened at the intersection of West Trail Street and Steward Avenue right around 8:30 p.m.

Police said the victim is recovering in the hospital after being shot.

They have non-life threatening injuries.

Police won't say the person's age or gender.

News 10 was told the shooting was instigated by an argument with a group of people Tuesday night.

Police have arrested one person with unrelated charges.

They said they have leads on possible persons of interest.

Police said this shooting was not random and there is no threat to the public.

Police will be releasing more information later today.

The shooting happened around the same time city leaders were pushing through a plan aimed at curbing gun violence in the city.

Jackson city council members voted to approve funding on what's being called the "Jackson cure violence pilot project."

The city will work with several groups by targeting people who are involved in shootings and creating a presence in areas where shootings are happening.

Council stopped short of following the mayor in his plan to have outside security cameras installed on businesses and apartment buildings.

The issue could be brought up again at a meeting down the road.

