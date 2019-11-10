Shooting leads to one dead, one injured

One person was killed and one person was injured in an early morning shooting in Lansing.

Around 1:45 a.m., police were called to a shooting in the 400 block of East Michigan Avenue.

Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green says a 43-year-old man was chasing and shooting a 21-year-old man.

A third man stepped in and shot the 43-year-old, killing him.

The 21-year-old man has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are interviewing a person right now.

The investigation is early, but police say the shooting could have been self defense.

We will update you when we learn more.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.