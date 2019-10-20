Shooting death under investigation

LANSING, MI (WILX) -- Lansing Police Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of W. Fairfield at approximately 11:09 a.m. on Oct. 20.
Officers arrived and found an 18 year old male with a gunshot wound.
The victim died of the gunshot wound at a local hospital.
According to LPD, all parties involved in the shooting have been identified and located.
Initial information suggests this was not a random incident and there is no current threat to the public.
Anyone with information about the event can contact Detective Sergeant Shawn McNamara at 483-6840, the Lansing Police Department at 483-4600, Crime Stoppers at 483-7867 or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.
