Shooting death under investigation

Lansing Police Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of W. Fairfield at approximately 11:09 a.m. on Oct. 20.

Officers arrived and found an 18 year old male with a gunshot wound.

The victim died of the gunshot wound at a local hospital.

According to LPD, all parties involved in the shooting have been identified and located.

Initial information suggests this was not a random incident and there is no current threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the event can contact Detective Sergeant Shawn McNamara at 483-6840, the Lansing Police Department at 483-4600, Crime Stoppers at 483-7867 or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

