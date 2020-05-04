Shipwreck fragment emerges along Lake Michigan beach

Historians are working to identify a portion of a shipwreck recently discovered on a Lake Michigan beach near Ludington State Park.

The fragment was revealed by waves amid high water levels on the Great Lakes.

The Ludington Daily News reports it was spotted by people walking on the beach. Officials with the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum say the remains are consistent with schooners built between the 1850s and 1880s.

MLive.com reports they are working with the Michigan Shipwreck Research Association to determine the origin of the fragment.

The fragment measures 32 feet by 8 feet and consists of 15 “ribs” with planking on both sides.

