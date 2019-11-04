A massive ship stuck at the top of Niagara Falls for 100 years has shifted.

The boat has been grounded since 1918 when it broke loose from a tugboat, but park officials say heavy rains and fierce winds on Halloween night flipped the iron vessel onto its side and spun it down-river about 150 feet.

Park officials say right now it looks secure and there isn't a danger of the wreckage going over the falls.

However, they don't expect it to stay in that spot forever, so they'll continue to watch it closely for any sign of movement.

