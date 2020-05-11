Shiawassee County Sheriff: Our office will not divert primary resources toward enforcing Gov. Whitmer's exec. orders

Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole said the sheriff's office "cannot and will not divert our primary resources and efforts toward enforcement of Governor Whitmer's executive orders," in a statement issued Monday morning.

The announcement comes after Sheriff BeGole said the office has received many calls, text messages and emails from local businesses and residents regarding the governor's executive orders and the office's position on those orders.

In his statement, Sheriff BeGole said, "through this period of uncertainty, I continue to remind myself that we derive our authority from the consent of the governed, the great people of Michigan. It is our responsibility to serve and protect the citizens of Shiawassee County and to ensure their rights as described in both State and Federal Constitution.

As always, we will respond to all calls for service and will address each call with a prudent use of discretion. We are committed to keeping the peace in this community. Our goal is to ensure that everyone feels safe and is treated fairly. With limited resources, staffing and facilities, our priority focus will be on enforcing duly passed laws for the protection of Shiawassee County citizens."

The sheriff's office posted the statement on their Facebook page, which is already receiving a lot of attention.

