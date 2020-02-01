Sheriff's office probed for possible misuse of grant funds

Federal authorities are investigating a southeastern Michigan law enforcement agency in connection with the possible misuse of grant funding.

The Monroe News reports Saturday that the Department of Homeland Security and the Office of Inspector General have been looking into grants provided to the Monroe County sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Dale Malone tells the newspaper that his office is cooperating in the probe.

Malone says he was informed in July by an employee that two employees may have submitted or attempted to submit for grant overtime and didn’t work as scheduled.

Grants from the funding program have been used to pay overtime on drug cases and investigations.