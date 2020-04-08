Sheriff's office charges 2 Stockbridge men in connection to murder

The Ingham County Sheriff's Office said it has charged and arraigned two men in connection to the murder of Bradley Wicks, 40, of Lansing.

Wicks died from multiple gunshot wounds last week after he was dropped off a McLaren Greater Lansing last week with life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened in the 3000 block of Haynes Road in Bunkerhill Township, south of Dansville.

Devon Carl Baldwin, 31, from Stockbridge, was charged with Open Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Murder, Felony Firearm and Felon in Possession of a Firearm, according to the sheriff's office.

Garylee Douglas Dexter, 26, from Stockbridge, was charged with Open Murder and Conspiracy to Commit Murder, the sheriff's office said.

Both suspects are being held at the Ingham County Jail without bond until their next court appearance which is scheduled to take place on April 16 at 8:30 a.m. in from of Juge Allen at the 55th District Court, the sheriff's office said.

If you have any information that could help in this case, you are asked to contact Detective B Doerr at 517-676-8255.

