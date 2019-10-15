Sheriff's dept. needs help locating suspect

Police need the public's help identifying this man.

The Ingham County Sheriff's Office says that on October 5 there was a wallet stolen from a car in Delhi Charter Township in Holt.

A debit card was later used from that wallet at Meijer and Speedway in Lansing.

The sheriff's office is showing pictures from a surveillance camera that show a Maroon HHR with front-end damage as a possible car of the suspect.

The suspect is also shown in the attached pictures.

Please contact Deputy Torok at 517-676-8444 (x1940) if you have any information on this case.

