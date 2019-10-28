Sheriff's Office is cracking down on people not wearing seat belts

The Ionia County Sheriff's Office is reminding drivers to to buckle up during its seat belt safety traffic enforcement campaign.

Officers will be out on patrol focusing on traffic stops for hazardous moving violations.

The seat belt safety event will also hone in on roadways that have high numbers of fatal and serious accidents.

