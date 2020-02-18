Sheriff speaks about sex trafficking

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office spoke Tuesday about the sex trafficking problem in Michigan.

The office does "ghost operations" to uncover sex trafficking suspects.

On Feb. 7, the sheriff's office had unfortunate success in saving a young teenager from a 26-year-old accused sex trafficker.

Voice for Children, the YMCA, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the local FBI office all work with the sheriff's office to help victims of sex trafficking.

"Everybody's here as a group effort to do the same thing. And that is: we are on a mission to rescue people who are valuable," said Sheriff Christopher R. Swanson.

The suspect is being held on five counts that add up to 71 years worth of felonies.

He is being held on a $300,000 cash bond.

