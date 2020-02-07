Sheriff pulls over fake police cruiser

A man driving what appeared to be a police car didn't fool a suspicious sheriff in suburban Detroit, but the SUV still gave the experts pause.

Take a look at the SUV pictured above.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said he was suspicious when he spotted the SUV driving in Waterford. When he pulled up alongside of it, he was tipped off by a sketchy decal on the door that said "emergency response."

Bouchard said that is when he ran the license plate and realized the vehicle wasn't connected to any agency.

"I was like that's not a police car, something weird is going on," Bouchard said. "He looks at me and says 'who are you?' and I said 'I'm the sheriff, who are you?'"

The inside of the phony cop car was also decked out to look legit with a fake radar on the dashboard and a police-style computer.

A loaded gun and a large knife were also inside of the car. The man was arrested and charges are pending.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

