Sheriff: Distracted trucker charged in crash that killed 3

Authorities say a Michigan trucker distracted by his coffee mug has been charged in connection with a central Indiana crash that killed three people and hurt more than a dozen others.

Boone County sheriff's officials say 34-year-old Matthew Small of Grandville, Michigan, was jailed Sunday after being charged with three counts of reckless homicide. It wasn't clear Monday if he had an attorney.

Those who died in the crash on Interstate 65 northwest of Indianapolis were 21-year-old Mariah Tomey, 1-year-old Hadley Tomey and 19-year-old Kaylee Kirk, all from the nearby community of Lebanon.

Fourteen others were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.