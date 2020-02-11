Shelter offering dog special for Valentine's Day weekend

Bring a dog home for Valentine's Day!

The Ingham County Animal Shelter is offering a special this holiday for dog lovers.

On February 14 and 15 the shelter will adopt out any shelter resident dog that appears to be all or part of a bully-breed for a discounted rate of $20.

The fee will include a one year dog license, microchip, current vaccinations, and the pet will have been spayed/neutered.

Kate Turner from the ICACS says that the shelter receives approximately 1,200 dogs every year, and of those dogs, over 70% of them are pit bulls.

She added that currently there are 18 adoptable dogs at the shelter, and 14 of them are some combination of "bully breed."

All applicants will be screened for adoption.

The shelter will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday the 14th and Saturday the 15th, with adoptions ending at 4:30 both days.

For more information on discounted adoption fees or other programs at Ingham County Animal Control, contact the shelter at 517-676-8370, visit the ICAC website at www.ac.ingham.org, or visit the shelter at 600 Buhl St. in Mason.

