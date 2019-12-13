Shelter aims to find homes for pets just in time for the holidays

Ingham County Animal Shelter is hosting three holiday events on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Kids and teens can read to shelter animals at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. as a part of the popular S.P.A.C.E (Shelter Pets Assisting Children's Education) Tails program.

The S.P.A.C.E Tails event is currently full, but the shelter said there will be other opportunities over the holidays.

At 5 p.m. when regular shelter activities come to an end the Holiday All Nighter Adoption Event will begin. People will be able to adopt a shelter animal until 1 a.m.

And the second annual InPound fundraising event will kick off at 6 p.m. Lansing residents will be "locked up" in the pound to raise $500 each.

Ingham County Animal Shelter said that last year 25 pets were adopted at this event and $9,000 were raised by the InPound Fundraiser.

The shelter said they want to raise the bar even higher and see both increase.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

