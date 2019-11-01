Shedding light on mysterious homicide

Stories of domestic abuse are swirling as police investigate a homicide in a small, mid-Michigan town that left a man dead and his girlfriend behind bars.

The victim's sister said the rumors can't be true, but News 10's Christiana Ford looked at police reports showing police had been to the home multiple times.

It's been a long month for Sheila Garza. Her brother, 47-year-old Kevin Parker, found dead by Owosso Police in his girlfriend's home with multiple stab wounds.

"Heartbroken. Wanna know why did it happen. You just have a lot of questions that go through your mind," Garza said.

The last time she spoke to him was on Oct. 11.

"Kevin was a hard worker. Would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it, was there to help you fix whatever needed to be fixed. Loved his girls, was the mother and the father to the girls," Gaza said.

Both his daughters, who are 21 and 18, have children of their own under the age of 1.

"They're lost. They're lost because he played mother and father. He was --that was their world. It was always the three of them," Garza said.

Parker's girlfriend, Jenifer Monroe, is now booked in the Shiawassee County Jail accused of murdering him.

Garza said she always had concerns about their relationship.

"Met her one time. She was at my house one time, and you just got an ill feeling about somebody, and she just never returned and she was the type of person that when my brother was with her, he would not have no contact with us," Garza said.

Garza said her brother wasn't violent.

"My brother has never had a domestic violence case against him. We know that. He has never. He has two ex-girlfriends that he has never laid a hand on. So for us as a family that's hard to accept," Garza said.

But, police records show a different story. News 10 found out Owosso Police responded to calls at Monroe's address 19 times.

The latest time was for domestic dispute, just days before Parker's death.

He was charged with domestic violence against Monroe and had a no-contact order.

According to the police report, Parker said he went home to cut the grass. He said Monroe asked him for a neck rub and then he got a text from his boss and had to leave.

That's when the two started wrestling.

Monore told police Parker punched her, which is not a story his family can accept.

"He was never a fighter never, none of that. He was just always lovable. Just an all-around family man," Garza said.

She said anything different is too hard to believe--but does admit something happened in that house on Oct. 16.

"You can hear and you can read everything that's in the paper and on the news, but we as a family-we don't know. We're going to learn with everyone else. What is-what happened. Nobody knows but her sitting in jail and him that's deceased. Those are the only two that will know," Garza said.

Garza said she plans to be at every court proceeding and she won't stop until they get justice for her brother.

Monroe is back in court Nov. 6.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.