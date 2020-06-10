UPDATE: Severe weather causing storm damage, power outages

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Ingham County.

The warning is expected to last until 3:45 p.m.

A serve thunderstorm warning has also been issued for Washtenaw and Livingston counties.

Officials in Eaton County are also advising people in Potterville to take shelter.

Officials are warning to avoid the Bellevue area due to storm damage and multiple downed wires.

There are several power outages reported in Clinton County.

Consumers Energy is reporting 255 outages in Charlotte and 1,309 outages in Olivet.

