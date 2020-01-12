Rising waters worry residents

Ingham County residents in Mason and Webberville say they're barely managing the current floodwaters in their area, and this weekend's weather didn't help.

"Well, I guess this is my lakefront property that I always wanted but not really," Penny Jardine, Mason resident said.

Penny, a Mason resident, isn't the only one worried about her property as winter hits.

Another homeowner in Webberville says they've tried contacting drain and water commissioners well before Saturday's storm.

"We've had issues with flooding for 6 years now and numerous times I've contacted them," Chris Wolf, Webberville resident said.

Both Penny and Chris say their yards turn into lakes anytime it rains, in any season. The property Chris owns is always filled with water, but as Chris told me, rain just makes it worse.

Chris says he hasn't been able to use this portion of his yard since he purchased the property six years ago and no one will do anything about it. He believes the main reason his yard gets so much access water is due to the pipe in the ditch across the street.

"I had one time, last year, where the road commissioner actually came out and looked at it and said it was nothing they were going to do about it because it would be too expensive to fix," Chris Wolf said.

Chris says the water has to reach a high point before it can even begin to drain. He said the problem originates outside of his property line, so the problem shouldn't be his responsibility when it floods. And this situation doesn't just affect him, but his neighbors too. "All the water froze through our yard and floods their yard all the way back there, so they have to deal with it also," Wolf said.

Down the road about 15 minutes away in mason, penny says her neighbors are being affected by access water from her yard as well.

"The wastewater treatment is on my left here and we are diagonal from it," Penny Jardine said.

Penny says the creek in her backyard runs over its banks anytime there are more than 3-inches of rain, but now it's rising even faster when on Saturday mason's wastewater treatment plant began pumping wastewater into sycamore creek.

"You can't even see our landscaping, timbers, and railroad ties, and our little garden that we have over here on the lawn," Jardine started about her flooded backyard, "I just want to see what can they do, is there anything that they can do, to prevent this from happening," she finished.

News 10 reached out to Ingham County and Mason wastewater treatment plant today. We've not heard back from them yet, but we'll keep you updated on this story.