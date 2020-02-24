Several rounds of snow this week

Coming off a great weekend the clouds will continue to thicken today. Temperatures remain mild today with highs in the mid 40s. Rain moves in tonight that will switch to snow showers after midnight. Any snow accumulation tonight through tomorrow morning will be light. Low temperatures tonight in the low 30s.

Tuesday through Thursday morning will be unsettled with snow showers expected on and off across Mid-Michigan. Over time the snowfall is expected to start to pile up. A breakdown of the expected snowfall has accumulations of an inch or less Tuesday. Tuesday night an inch or two of snow will be possible. Wednesday snowfall is expected to be in the 1-3'' range.

