Several inches of snow tonight

Today high pressure sits in the Northern Great Lakes and should deliver a mix of clouds and sun to the area. A few flurries will be possible today with high temperatures in the low 30s. Our average high temperature today is 31 degrees.

Tonight a storm system heading towards Ohio will spread snow into Mid-Michigan. The moisture will have to work against dry air that will continue to move our way on a Northeast breeze. By Thursday morning most of us will wake up to a 1-3'' snowfall. Allow a few extra minutes for the Thursday morning commute.

Thursday through Friday on and off snow showers are expected across the area with mainly light snowfall accumulations. High temperatures Thursday and Friday will be near 30. Overnight lows are expected to be in the teens and low 20s.

