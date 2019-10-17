Seniors not ready for virtual health

Virtual doctor visits are becoming more common, however, older Americans are more reluctant to make the switch.

A University of Michigan poll finds only 4-percent of seniors had a tele-health visit within the past year.

And more than 80-percent expressed at least one concern about virtual visits, like privacy and quality of care.

But more than half said they'd be willing to *try* tele-health if they got sick while traveling -- or needed follow-up care.

Copyright 2019 NBC and WILX. All rights reserved.