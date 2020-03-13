Seniors in limbo after postseason tournaments are canceled

Michigan State Basketball Coach Tom Izzo met individually with his players Friday. During a time that was supposed to be about preparing for the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments, Izzo had to comfort his players after their season was cut short due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The NCAA officially canceled its postseason tournament, also called "March Madness," on Thursday. The Big Ten Conference canceled its tournament just hours before, even as teams traveled to Indianapolis to compete that same day. Now, seniors across the country are left to wonder if they've played their last game as a collegiate athlete.

"It's a tough time," said Izzo. "It's tough to watch all this unfold, and I still don't know all that much about it. Even the football guys would admit that March Madness and the NCAA Tournament is special, especially the first two weeks with all the upsets and what-not. But it's tough for everyone, and I feel especially bad for my seniors."

Izzo also said he hopes athletes in every winter sport get some kind of remedy.

The NCAA announced Friday that players in spring sports will receive an extra year of eligibility, as all collegiate sporting events have been canceled. There has been no word from the association as to whether winter-sport athletes will receive the same extension of eligibility.

