Seniors Sidelined: Jake and Ella Harris

News Ten's 'Seniors Sidelined' series continued Monday as we salute Jake and Ella Harris from Holt. Jake and Ella are twins and are both actively involved for the Rams.

Twins Jake and Ella Harris from Holt were featured on News Ten as part of the 'Seniors Sidelined' series.

Ella is a four-year varsity cheerleader and she has been involved with sports since she was three years old. Ella and the Rams would have participated in the Cheer Worlds at ESPN and Walt Disney World this spring.

Jake is an outfielder for the Rams baseball team. This would have been his second year as a starter on the varsity team. He also plays on the Capital City Kings travel baseball team.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.