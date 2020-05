Ayanna Turrubiates is a senior at East Lansing High School.

She has played lacrosse for four years.

Ayanna has committed to play NCAA D2 lacrosse for coach James Delaney at the University of Indianapolis where she will be studying business.

Her family says she practices daily with her personal coach and her brother Diego.

Submit your Seniors Sidelined story to tim.staudt@wilx.com or seth.wells@wilx.com.

