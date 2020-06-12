LANSING, Mich (WILX) -- News 10's 'Seniors Sidelined' campaign rolls on as we recognize Eaton Rapids senior Jake Lock. Lock was a terrific two-way player for the Greyhounds and made a great grab against eventual state champion Lansing Catholic back on September 13th of 2019. The Greyhounds will surely miss him when they kick off their 2020 season on August 28 against the Mounties of Jackson Northwest.
Seniors Sidelined: 6/4/2020 Jake Lock
By Seth Wells |
Posted: Fri 10:46 AM, Jun 12, 2020 |
Updated: Fri 10:49 AM, Jun 12, 2020