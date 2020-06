Nick Bolda is a senior baseball and football player at DeWitt High School.

Nick is a catcher for the baseball team and has been playing the game since he was 7 years old.

Nick will be attending the University of Alabama in the full to study finance.

Submit your Seniors Sidelined story to tim.staudt@wilx.com or seth.wells@wilx.com.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.