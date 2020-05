Jay Stevons is a senior golfer at DeWitt High School.

This year would have been Jay's second year on varsity.

He averaged 41 in league play and 85 in tournament play.

His best round was a 76 that he put together on Oakland Hills North. He also shot 79 at regionals just putting him outside of the top 10.

Submit your Seniors Sidelined story to tim.staudt@wilx.com or seth.wells@wilx.com.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.