Seniors Sidelined 5/6/2020: Parker Dietzel

Parker Dietzel is a senior golfer at DeWitt High School.

This season would have been Parker's third on varsity. Last season he averaged 39 in league play and 80 in tournament play.

He led the team to a league and regional titles last season and helped the team to finish third place at states.

He was offered a scholarship to play at Saginaw Valley State University.

