Seniors Sidelined 5/28/2020: Megan Catron

Megan Catron is a senior at Stockbridge High School.

She's played varsity soccer as a midfielder/forward since her freshman year. She was one of the captains of her team before the season was cut short due to COVID-19.

Megan is also dual-enrolled at Ferris State University and attends a technical school, Wilson Talent Center, where she's a part of the Patient Care Technical patient program.

She's also a member of the National Honors Society.

"My teammates bring me so much joy on and off the field, it's sad to see that our season had ended so abruptly," Catron said.

Submit your Seniors Sidelined story to tim.staudt@wilx.com or seth.wells@wilx.com.

