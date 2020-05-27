Seniors Sidelined 5/27/2020: Quentin Faynor

Quentin Faynor is a senior at Maple Valley Jr./Sr. High School in Vermontville.

Quentin is a powerlifter.

Quentin competed in the 220-pound weight class this year and took first at the State level. He squatted 475 pounds, dead-lifted 585 pounds and broke his own bench press record from last year, setting a new state record of 380 lbs, for a 1,440 pound total.

He currently attends early college at LCC and will continue there in the Auto Tech program next year.

Submit your Seniors Sidelined story to tim.staudt@wilx.com or seth.wells@wilx.com.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.