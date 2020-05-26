Seniors Sidelined: 5/26/2020 Dalton Belen

News Ten's 'Seniors Sidelined' series rolled on Tuesday with Holt senior Dalton Belen. Belen missed out on his senior season of lacrosse due to the coronavirus.

Holt senior Dalton Belen was recognized on News Ten during a 'Seniors Sidelined' feature on 5/26/2020

Belen started playing lacrosse in 10th grade and also plays football for the rams. He is discouraged, like many others, that he was not able to compete this spring. All of us at News Ten wish Belen nothing but the best going forward.