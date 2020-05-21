Seniors Sidelined: 5/21/2020 Carson Laney

News Ten's 'Seniors Sidelined' series continued Thursday evening as Tim Staudt featured Carson Laney. Laney is a senior at Jonesville high school and is a phenomenal track and field and cross country athlete.

5 times Laney has been named All-State in Michigan. His success in high school has led him to receive an athletic and academic scholarship to Northwood University.

Laney, who has been running since 6th grade, credits his family, teammates and coaches for his success.