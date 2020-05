Jordyn Cole is a senior from Pittsford High School in Hillsdale County.

She's an athlete in track and is a member of the 2019 MHSAA State Champion 4x100 and 4x200 relays, which also set school records.

Her team is a three-time MITCA State Champion and have been MHSAA State Track Runner-Up for the past two years.

