News Ten's 'Seniors Sidelined' series rolls on with Mason High School senior Austin McCoy. McCoy was set to play his senior season on the Mason baseball team before COVID-19 shut down spring sports in Michigan.

McCoy has played baseball since he was 11 years old and last season he threw a no-hitter against Lansing Eastern. His main position is catcher though, and he had four pick-offs last year.

After high school McCoy is set to enlist in the Army as an infantryman.