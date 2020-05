Kloe Bisard is a senior at Williamston High School.

She studied abroad in Australia during the first semester of senior year and was looking forward to returning for her senior track and field season.

Kloe is a pole vaulter and will be attending Olivet College in the fall and will be joining their Track and Field team to pole vault.

