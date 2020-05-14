Seniors Sidelined 5/14/2020: Paige Maguire

Today's Senior Sidelined is Paige Maguire from Grand Ledge High School.

Paige is a six-year lacrosse player and has even traveled with the Michigan Elite as well as middle school and high school lacrosse.

While being a captain of the lacrosse team, Paige was also involved with the National Honors Society and the Peer Assistance Leaders programs while maintaining a 4.0 GPA and taking 3 AP classes. Paige also worked at the local sports shop, First Place Sports since she was a freshman.

Maguire plans to study Psychology or Political Science at Grand Valley State University.

Submit you Seniors Sidelined story to tim.staudt@wilx.com or seth.wells@wilx.com.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.