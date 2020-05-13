Seniors Sidelined 5/13/2020: Nathan and Zachary Cook

Nathan and Zachary are seniors at Bath High School.

Nathan and Zachary were four-year varsity golfers. As juniors, Nathan and Zachary made First-Team for Bath in the CMAC conference.

Zachary is a two-year varsity basketball player and made Academic All-State for Division 3 and was selected as Outstanding Senior Student Athlete from Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan before the season was cut short before playing in the district finals game.

Nathan is a member of the National Technical Honors Society and the National Honors Society with his brother Zachary.

Nathan committed to Ferris State University to study Design and Build Manufacturing and Zachary committed to Central Michigan University to study Electrical Engineering.

Submit you Seniors Sidelined story to tim.staudt@wilx.com or seth.wells@wilx.com

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.