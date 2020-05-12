Seniors Sidelined 5/11/12: Connor Schefferly

Connor Schefferly is a senior baseball player at Northwest High School in Jackson.

Connor Schefferly is a senior at Northwest High School in Jackson. (Source: Cory Parrott)

He has been playing baseball since he was 5 years old.

Connor is the starting shortstop and top pitcher for the Mounties. Last season, Connor posted a .395 batting average, collected 33 hits and scored 31 runs.

He was an I-8 All-Conference HM player.

Connor also maintained a 3.95 GPA and is a member of NHS, Link Crew and the Mountie Nation Station.

Connor will attend Michigan Tech in the fall to study civil engineering.

Submit your Seniors Sidelined story to tim.staudt@wilx.com or seth.wells@wilx.com.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.